Educational Institutes Closed Due to Security Threats in Islamabad

Multiple educational institutes, including Bahria University Islamabad Campus (E-8), have been closed due to a potential security threat.

According to reports, credible intelligence has informed that terrorist organizations are contemplating attacks on educational institutes.

ALSO READ Getting a German Passport is Now a Lot Easier After New Law

Furthermore, the intelligence agencies have also reportedly informed about the possibility of an attack on the Naval and Air headquarters or the National Defence University.

Due to the possibility of a terror attack, Bahria University Islamabad Campus (E-8) informed students that papers scheduled for Monday have been postponed.

“A new date will be intimated later. All faculty and staff, except security and necessary admin staff, will work from home. H-11 campus will operate normally,” the administration informed the students via a message.

Moreover, a school located in F8 Islamabad decided to close today due to security concerns in the federal capital.