PTA Amends SOPs For Selling Mobile Phone SIMs

In a groundbreaking move to tackle the rise of illegal activities related to mobile SIMs, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has introduced amendments to its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for SIM sales and activation through biometric verification.

The official notification from the PTA reveals a significant increase in the buffer time between new SIM sale sessions, extending it from 8 hours to a substantial 7 days. These amended SOPs are set to take effect starting Wednesday, 24th January 2024.

According to the modified SOPs outlined by the PTA, clause 5(j) of SIM sale and activation procedures through biometric verification has been updated. This change will be applicable across all telecommunication operators, including Customer Service Centers, Franchisees, Registered Retailers, and Temporary Outlets. Additionally, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will integrate this check into their system.

The PTA has highlighted that an 8-hour gap between successive successful sessions currently exists at NADRA’s end. To further enhance the system’s efficiency, the PTA has decided to increase the buffer between successive New SIM Sale sessions from 8 hours to a notable 7 days.

Under the new SOPs, the sale and activation of a new SIM will now occur after a 7-day interval, while procedures for duplicate SIMs and Mobile Number Portability (MNP) will be completed within an 8-hour timeframe.

The PTA asserts that these SOP adjustments aim to combat the issuance of illegal SIMs through fraudulent means, such as fake thumb impressions. The activation of the first new SIM will still take place in 8 hours, but for the issuance and activation of a second new SIM card, a 7-day gap has been instituted.

This extended period is a strategic measure to deter individuals who engage in the illegal issuance of SIM cards by utilizing fake thumb impressions.