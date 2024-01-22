Getting a German Passport is Now a Lot Easier After New Law

German lawmakers have successfully passed a legislative proposal aimed at easing citizenship rules and lifting the ban on dual citizenship.

Introduced by center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s socially liberal coalition, the bill secured parliamentary approval on Friday with a vote of 382-234, while 23 lawmakers abstained.

ALSO READ Punjab Fixes 15% Quota in Residential Plots for Media Industry

Under the new legislation, individuals can qualify for citizenship after residing in Germany for five years, or three years in the case of “special integration accomplishments,” as opposed to the current requirements of eight or six years.

German-born children will automatically gain citizenship if one parent has been a legal resident for five years, down from the previous requirement of eight years.

Notably, the bill opens the door to dual nationality, a privilege traditionally reserved for citizens of other European Union countries.

Chancellor Scholz emphasized that the legislation is intended for those who have “lived and worked in Germany for decades” and have demonstrated adherence to German laws.

He stated, “With the new citizenship law, we are saying to all those who have often lived and worked in Germany for decades, who abide by our laws, who are at home here: You belong to Germany.”

However, the main center-right opposition bloc criticized the initiative, arguing that it would diminish the value of German citizenship.

Social Democratic legislator Reem Alabali-Radovan countered, asserting that possessing two passports is commonplace in 2024 and has long been accepted in most countries.

She added, “We, the 20 million people of migrant backgrounds, we are staying here. This country belongs to us all, and we won’t let it be taken away.”

ALSO READ Mohammad Hafeez to Hold Important Press Conference Explaining Pakistan’s Horrid Tour of Australia and New Zealand

The legislation now awaits the signature of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to become law.

The citizenship overhaul is part of a broader set of social reforms undertaken by Scholz’s coalition since assuming office in 2021.

Previously known for having one of the world’s most restrictive naturalization laws, Germany’s citizenship criteria were based on proving German ancestry.

The new law reflects a progressive approach, recognizing Germany’s historical ethnic diversity and multiculturalism since the influx of guest workers from Italy and Turkey in the 1960s to address labor shortages.