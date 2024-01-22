Punjab Fixes 15% Quota in Residential Plots for Media Industry

Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to provide residential plots to journalists, photographers, and cameramen, along with a 15% quota reserved for journalists.

During a ceremony held at the CM Office on Sunday, Naqvi revealed that, for the first time in Punjab’s history, 3,300 residential plots would be allocated to reporters, photographers, cameramen, and journalists through a transparent balloting process.

In this pioneering move, reporters will be granted 7-marla residential plots, while cameramen and photographers will receive 3-marla residential plots through a fair and transparent balloting mechanism. The eligibility criteria for acquiring the plots will be disclosed in an advertisement scheduled for Monday, January 22.

The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) will disseminate information to the journalist community regarding the procedures for acquiring these plots. Reflecting on the one-year milestone of the incumbent government, Naqvi acknowledged the persistent demand from journalists across various cities for substantive measures to enhance their welfare.

He stated, “Wherever I go, the consistent request from the journalist community is to address their concerns effectively. Today, we have delivered on our commitment to our journalist brothers by providing them with a tangible solution.”

Naqvi empathized with the fact that a significant number of journalists lead modest lifestyles, struggling to make ends meet. He emphasized the critical issue of housing for journalists, highlighting it as a fundamental need across Punjab, including the city of Lahore.