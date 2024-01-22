Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Mohammad Hafeez to Hold Important Press Conference Explaining Pakistan’s Horrid Tour of Australia and New Zealand

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 22, 2024 | 1:08 pm

Pakistan Cricket Team Director Mohammad Hafeez is set to address the media in a press conference upon his return from New Zealand.

According to sources, Hafeez is set to share the details about the defeats in Australia and New Zealand. He’ll also explain why players were fined, discuss changes in approach, the rotation policy, and more.

The press conference is expected to take place in Lahore on January 26th.

Sources also indicated that the 43-year-old is likely to step down as the team’s director after the T20I series against New Zealand.

Hafeez also known as ‘Professor’ became the Team Director before the Test series in Australia. Unfortunately, Pakistan lost all three matches there, and things didn’t go well in the T20I series against New Zealand either, with a 4-1 defeat.

Additionally, his contract with the team was supposed to conclude on December 15. However, once he returns to Pakistan, the PCB plans to talk to him about not continuing in his role.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team finally managed to win, securing victory in the 5th and final match of the series against New Zealand. They successfully avoided a clean sweep and the series ended 4-1.

