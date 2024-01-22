Gold Price in Pakistan Drops Slightly After Consecutive Gains

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 22, 2024 | 4:51 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The price of gold in Pakistan fell slightly at the start of the new week to settle at Rs. 214,700 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 600 per tola to Rs. 214,700 while the price of 10 grams dropped by Rs. 514 to Rs. 184,074.

The price of the precious metal fell by Rs. 2,150 per tola in the domestic market last week despite recovering on Friday and Saturday. The fall in price was mainly due to the fall in international gold prices and the continuous strengthening of the Pakistani Rupee against the US Dollar.

In the international market, spot gold fell by 0.4 percent to $2,021.39 per ounce as of 0955 GMT, while the US gold futures were down 0.3 percent to $2,023.20.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Ayeza Khan Shines Bright on Her Birthday: Glittering Celebration in London with Girlfriends
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>