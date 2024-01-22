IPC Minister Writes Letter to FIFA to Ensure PFF Elections on Time

The Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad has written a letter to FIFA and has requested the primary football body to conduct the Pakistan Football Federation elections on time without any further extensions.

PFF Elections are supposed to be held before the deadline day of 15 March 2024, letter was sent to FIFA on January 11.

The IPC Minister, Fawad Hassan Fawad said, “The PFF NC has been doing everything it can to prolong its existence at the cost of the game.”

In the letter, the Minister lamented, “You will appreciate that in no case does FIFA want the Normalization Committee to assume the role of the Federation itself for an unlimited time.”

IPC Minister Fawad writes letter to FIFA saying PFF elections should be completed well before the deadline of March 15, 2024, without any further extensions. He also said PFF NC has been doing everything it can to “prolong its existence at the cost of game”.#PakistanFootball pic.twitter.com/7b4PnHFiSO — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) January 22, 2024

I would therefore, suggest that a meeting to review the work done so far by the Normalization Committee may be immediately held in Pakistan or at any other location of your choice in the presence of representatives of the Government of Pakistan to set a clear roadmap for completing the electoral process of Pakistan Football Federation

A meeting that was supposed to take place between the PFF NC, FIFA, and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) was postponed last month.

The Head of PFF NC, Haroon Malik conveyed the message to the IPC Ministry and Pakistan Sports Board, as he needed time to resolve the matters about the club scrutiny and district championship.

FIFA called for a meeting between the PFF NC and the Pakistan government but that was also postponed earlier and the meeting which was supposed to be held among the three parties on 12 December was also postponed to January.