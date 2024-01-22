National Foods’ Subsidiary Expands in UAE Market

National Foods Limited announced on Monday that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary has established a further subsidiary in Sharjah.

“As part of the strategy on international business, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary i.e., National Foods DMCC based in Dubai has established a further subsidiary namely National Foods (FZE), in Sharjah, U.A.E,” the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice.

The company is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of convenience-based food products. The ultimate parent entity of the Company is ATC Holdings (Private) Limited.