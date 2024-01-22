Pakistan Volleyball Star Named MVP in Iranian League

Pakistan Volleyball player Osman Faryad was named the Most Valuable Player in the game week 13 of the Iranian League.

Osman Faryad, also known as Shani, has been representing Hoorsun Ramsar in the “outside hitter” role and has been impressive in the Iranian Volleyball league.

The 24-year-old scored 27 points for his team against the Eefa Ceram Ardakan volleyball side. The mesmerizing performance earned him a place in the “Team of the Week” for match week 16.

Pakistan's Osman Faryad, nicknamed Shani, continues to impress in the Iranian Volleyball Super League 🇵🇰✨ He has been named in the 'Team of Week 16' after scoring 27 points against Eefa Ceram Ardakan. He was previously 'Most Valuable Player' of week 13 as well.#Volleyball pic.twitter.com/WUMIefwyuM — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) January 21, 2024

Shani, was also part of the squad in the Asian Games which reached the top 5 spot for the first time in 33 years and defeated India by 3-0, comprehensively to achieve the fifth place.

It was for the first time since 1994 that the team reached the top 6 positions after defeating South Korea to reach the quarterfinal by 3-0 during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Pakistan Volleyball player Musawer Khan is also representing Hoorsun Ramsar alongside Osman Faryad, and Pakistan’s skipper Aimal Khan is featuring for Eafa Ceram Ardakan this season.

Amid the political tensions between Iran and Pakistan, there was a wave of discomfort among Pakistani volleyball players about their stay in the neighboring country, but it was confirmed that the players cannot leave the country and will have to abide by their respective contracts with the clubs till March 2024.