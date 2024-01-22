Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Volleyball Star Named MVP in Iranian League

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jan 22, 2024 | 7:15 pm

Pakistan Volleyball player Osman Faryad was named the Most Valuable Player in the game week 13 of the Iranian League.

Osman Faryad, also known as Shani, has been representing Hoorsun Ramsar in the “outside hitter” role and has been impressive in the Iranian Volleyball league.

The 24-year-old scored 27 points for his team against the Eefa Ceram Ardakan volleyball side. The mesmerizing performance earned him a place in the “Team of the Week” for match week 16.

Shani, was also part of the squad in the Asian Games which reached the top 5 spot for the first time in 33 years and defeated India by 3-0, comprehensively to achieve the fifth place.

It was for the first time since 1994 that the team reached the top 6 positions after defeating South Korea to reach the quarterfinal by 3-0 during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Pakistan Volleyball player Musawer Khan is also representing Hoorsun Ramsar alongside Osman Faryad, and Pakistan’s skipper Aimal Khan is featuring for Eafa Ceram Ardakan this season.

Amid the political tensions between Iran and Pakistan, there was a wave of discomfort among Pakistani volleyball players about their stay in the neighboring country, but it was confirmed that the players cannot leave the country and will have to abide by their respective contracts with the clubs till March 2024.

Shayan Obaid Alexander

