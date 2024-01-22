Pakistan Women’s Football Star Nadia Khan Recovers From Long-Term ACL Injury

Pakistan and Doncaster Rovers Belles star Nadia Khan is set to make a comeback from her ACL injury which she suffered in the four-nation Saudi tournament in January 2023.

The star winger missed the Olympic Qualifiers in April, where Pakistan national women’s team registered their first-ever win in the competition, a historic victory for the ages.

In Pakistan women’s football history, she is the only player to score 4 goals in a single match, which she scored against Maldives in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Competition, the match which exhibited her attacking prowess and where she announced herself on the big stage. She is currently Pakistan’s joint top-scorer in the all-time goal scoring charts.

Nadia, 22, Made her debut against India in the SAFF Championship back in September 2022 and she achieved greatness in the last match of the tournament scoring most goals for Pakistan in only a span of 3 matches.

The British-born Pakistani made 75 appearances for her club Doncaster Rovers Belles in England and became the longest-serving player for the club in 2022.

The Doncaster Rovers forward posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “You’all aint Ready for the Comeback”, she referred to her injury and wrote, “9 months Post ACL”.

Pakistan's star striker Nadia Khan seems ready for a comeback after recovering from an ACL injury 🇵🇰⚽✨#PakistanFootball @Nadia__official pic.twitter.com/BCNd7xz6om — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) January 21, 2024

Pakistan played 10 international FIFA matches in the 2023 calendar year, in which they defeated Comoros, Tajikistan, and Laos on penalties. They also fought well and got a stalemate against Malaysia who are ranked 96th in the world currently, also notching up a terrific performance against Saudi Arabia which was a game that ended in a draw as well.