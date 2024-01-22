PTA, FIA Raid Illegal Gateway Exchange in Lahore

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against a VoIP grey setup in Shahdara, Lahore.

The VoIP setup was involved in international call termination by using illegally activated SIMs.

During the raid, 796 active SIMs, 2 gateway exchanges (32 ports), 11 gateway exchanges (16 ports), 3 routers, and 4 network switches were recovered. The FIA team confiscated active SIMs along with all devices as evidence and apprehended an individual on the premises.

PTA had previously filed a complaint with FIA, prompting the collaborative action, based on information about the illegal termination of international traffic bypassing legal gateway exchanges.

These raids are part of PTA’s ongoing efforts to curb the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS). This resolute underscores the Authority’s dedication to eliminating the unlawful issuance of SIMs.

