Crucial Meetings Held to Finalize PCB Chairman Election Roadmap

Crucial meetings have been held, including one between Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad and PCB Election Commissioner Shah Khawar Advocate. They discussed the next steps to elect the new chairman for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to sources, the PCB Election Commissioner, who now has the authority to create the Board of Governors, will have a clearer idea of how to proceed after these meetings.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Reveals Pakistan has Shortlisted 20 Players for T20 World Cup 2024

A reliable source in the Ministry said:

There are so many things to sort out before the formation of the PCB Governing Board and chairman election. One of the important aspects is the text of Zaka Ashraf’s resignation as to whether he has resigned from the post of interim chairman of PCB only or as a member of the PCB Management Committee. The text of resignation will give more clarity.

He also confirmed that Zaka’s resignation has reached the Patron Office and will be with the Ministry for the necessary notification. If the resignation indicates that he has stepped down from all positions, a new member will replace him on the Management Committee. Otherwise, the current Management Committee will continue until the Election Commissioner forms the Governing Board. Once the Governing Board is in place, the Management Committee will automatically dissolve.

Furthermore, the Lahore High Court has authorized Election Commissioner Shah Khawar to create the PCB Governing Board, which will then choose the new chairman. Some have suggested delaying the PCB Chairman election for the elected government and empowering the Election Commissioner to manage affairs in the meantime.

ALSO READ AB de Villiers and Kevin Pietersen Surprise Cricket Fans With Suggestions for New Cricket Rules

All these questions should have definite answers these meetings. There’s a good chance that the Election Commissioner will form the Governing Board and conduct elections within the next ten days. Once the Board is established, the Management Committee will dissolve.