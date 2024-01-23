Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

England’s Cricket Academy is Using 17-Year-Old Pakistani Pacer’s Videos to Teach Fast Bowling

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 23, 2024 | 2:07 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Former English fast bowler Ian Pont, who currently runs a fast bowling academy in England, has shared that they use video clips of Pakistan’s emerging fast bowler Muhammad Zeeshan to motivate young talents at their academy.

In a recent podcast on social media, Ian Pont mentioned that we use his video clips to demonstrate the correct way to bowl. We’ve just begun featuring Muhammad Zeeshan for our bowlers here.

ALSO READ

I run the National fast bowling Academy here in UK we show video clips as an example how to do things properly and Mohammad Zeeshan is actually someone we just started to show our bowlers here.

Pont also mentioned two things about Zeeshan. Firstly, he has a powerful arm pull. If you pause a video of him bowling, you’ll notice that when he takes his arm back, it goes straight back to the side screen. Because he’s 6 feet 8 inches tall, his wingspan is wider than others, creating a massive catapult effect, which is a good thing.

Secondly, Pont highlighted an issue. When Zeeshan bowls, after releasing the ball, his upper body tends to lean towards cover point or extra cover, making it look like he’s almost moving backward and sideways down the pitch.

I have slight concerns for him in terms of injury, particularly regarding his lower back. At 140 Kph, and with a height of 6 feet 8 inches, he is still growing, and he has not yet reached full bone density. There is a lot of stress and strain on his system. Personally, I would love to see him correct part of his action during the throw. I think the beginning of it is absolutely sensational.

The 17-year-old rising tall fast bowler showed his fast bowling skills during the recent U19 Asia Cup, where he took 6 wickets against Nepal and 4 crucial wickets against India, contributing to the team’s victory in both matches.

ALSO READ

Zeeshan is currently playing in the U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, where he displayed a crucial performance in bowling that contributed to a match-winning effort for the team as he took three crucial wickets in the first game against Afghanistan.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>