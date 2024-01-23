How to Watch Babar and Rizwan in Action in BPL Today – BPL Live Streaming

The tenth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is underway, and today’s doubleheader will feature Pakistani star players in both games.

Pakistani star batter Babar Azam will be in action today for Rangpur Riders, and wicketkeeper-batter and vice-captain of the national team, Mohammad Rizwan, will be in action for the Comilla Victorians.

In the first game, Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers will face off against each other, while in the second game, Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal will compete.

Live Streaming

Pakistani fans can watch their favorite stars in action on Tapmad. Tapmad will show live streaming of both matches: Rangpur Riders vs. Sylhet Strikers and Comilla Victorians vs. Fortune Barishal.

Here is the link

Platform Android IOS Web Tapmad TV

The 1st match between Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers will begin at 12:30 PM Pakistan time, and the second match between Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal is set to begin at 5:30 PM Pakistan time. Both matches will be played at Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka.

