PCB Appoints New Acting Chairman After Zaka Ashraf’s Resignation

PCB Chief Election Commissioner Shah Khawar has been appointed as the Acting Chairman, succeeding the resignation of former Chairman Zaka Ashraf while Mohsin Naqvi has been nominated as a member of the Board of Governors.

In the recent development at the PCB headquarters, the resignation of the former PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf has been accepted and the federal government has entrusted Shah Khawar with the crucial role of Acting Chairman of the PCB as well as the Chief Election Commissioner of the board. With the decision being effective immediately, he will assume official responsibilities of the Chairman at the PCB headquarters tomorrow, signaling a swift transition.

ALSO READ FIFA World Cup Qualifier Might Still be Played in Islamabad

Shah Khawar is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of PCB as he prepares to consult with stakeholders and announce the governing board. In the meanwhile, the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee has added Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to the Board of Governors, further fueling the controversy of political interference in the affairs of the PCB.

In the wake of uncertainty, the forthcoming election for the PCB Chairman is scheduled for the first week of February holding immense significance for the future of Pakistan Cricket.