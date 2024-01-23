Usman Khawaja to Auction His ‘All Lives are Equal’ in Support of Palestine Shoes

Australian opening batter Usman Khawaja has just revealed that he is auctioning off his special shoes with the messages ‘All Lives Are Equal’ and ‘Freedom is a Human Right’ to help children facing oppression in Gaza.

Khawaja shared on Instagram that he’s auctioning his shoes, and the bidding will finish on February 12. The money raised will go to the ‘Unicef Children of Gaza’ appeal.

Usman Khawaja’s stance for ‘All Lives are Equal’ came to limelight during the first Test match against Pakistan in Perth. He was not allowed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to wear the shoes sharing this particular message as according to ICC rules, messages related to politics, religion, or race on clothing are not allowed to be displayed.

Cricket Australia (CA) stepped in and asked Khawaja to follow the rules. To comply with the rules, he wore a black armband as a quiet protest in solidarity with Palestine, Khawaja received a reprimand from the ICC for his actions.