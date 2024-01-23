Private Airline Flight With 300+ Passengers Makes Emergency Landing in Lahore

Domestic and international flights continue to be disrupted by adverse weather conditions as a Jeddah to Peshawar flight made an emergency landing at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore on Tuesday.

The unfavorable weather conditions forced the pilot of the private flight to land the plane at Lahore Airport instead of Peshawar.

It is important to mention that more than 300 passengers are experiencing serious difficulties, having been inside the plane for the last eight hours.

Air operations have been severely affected due to the intense fog in various parts of the country, including Islamabad.

Dense fog in and around Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Sunday morning led to the cancellation of two flights. Furthermore, 15 other flights experienced delays.

In other news, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) recently announced imposing airport charges for passengers on domestic flights, requiring a payment of Rs 100 per traveler. The new fee will be collected by airlines on behalf of the CAA.