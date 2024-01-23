Valorant and League of Legends Maker Riot Games Fires Over 500 Employees

Riot Games, a subsidiary of Tencent Games and the popular developer behind the highly popular League of Legends and Valorant has announced major layoffs affecting 11% of its global workforce. This translates to around 530 employees being let go.

In the dynamic realm of online gaming, Riot Games has long held a distinguished position but currently finds itself navigating the challenges presented by a market that has reached a plateau. Surging inflation rates and a prevailing inclination among gamers to spend less overall, opting to either limit their investments in new titles or steadfastly adhere to a select few beloved classics, has delivered a substantial blow to the entire industry.

It’s important to note that Riot’s struggle is not a one-off case. In a parallel occurrence, Electronic Arts announced a 6% reduction in its workforce to optimize its operations and downsize its office space footprint. These measures signal a broader trend echoing throughout the gaming sector, as companies seek to adapt to the evolving landscape by adopting more fiscally conservative approaches.

In a letter addressed to the company’s employees, CEO Dylan Jadeja unveiled a significant moment of introspection at Riot. Within this introspection, he openly acknowledged two pivotal issues plaguing the company: a loss of focus and the untenable surge in operational costs.

This restructuring initiative transcends mere cost-cutting measures. It represents a concerted effort by Riot to hone in on its most triumphant titles, which include League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, and Wild Rift.

Yet, it is the decision to halt the development of new games under Riot Forge and the deliberate scaling back of select features and personnel within Legends of Runeterra that underscore the magnitude and depth of this strategic transformation.