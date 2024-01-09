MSI’s Steam Deck Rival Stands Out With Intel GPU and Customizable Buttons

Computer hardware maker MSI is here to take on the handheld console market with the Claw gaming PC unveiled at CES 2024. It will be competing with the likes of Valve’s Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and other similar devices.

MSI Claw has a 7-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which goes on par with the Asus ROG Ally’s screen. However, the Claw stands out in terms of design thanks to its customizable buttons and joystick LEDs with different color options.

The Claw is a bit heavier than other handheld gaming PCs at 675 grams.

On the inside, it is powered by an Intel Meteor Lake CPU, which sets it apart from its AMD-powered rivals. This is paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and Intel Arc integrated graphics. There is 1 TB of SSD storage and a microSD card slot for further expansion.

ALSO READ Nvidia Launches New RTX 4000 GPUs With More Performance and Better Pricing

MSI claims that the Claw’s 53Whr battery can deliver two hours of gaming time under heavy workloads, which is essential for gamers looking to play on the go.

While pricing and other details are yet to be clarified, the MSI Claw will hit the market in the first half of 2024. We will likely hear more about it as the launch date draws near.

ALSO READ Samsung to Launch Its First Gamepad for Its Gaming Platform at CES 2024

It will be interesting to see how MSI Claw fares against industry giants such as Asus and Valve, both of which have had a much bigger head start in the market.