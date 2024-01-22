Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ 2024 SE Launched With Premium Features and External GPU Support for Gaming

Lenovo has recently unveiled the ThinkBook 14+ 2024 SE edition in the Chinese market, catering to professionals seeking a potent yet highly portable computing solution.

This laptop embodies a blend of style and sophistication, characterized by its sleek metal body, available in the “Luna Gray” color variant featuring a dual-tone finish. ThinkBook 14+ 2024 SE boasts a slim and lightweight profile, measuring a mere 15.9mm in thickness and tipping the scales at 1.5kg.

It boasts a 14.5-inch screen adorned with a 2.5K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, further enhanced by a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Its display prowess extends to encompass a full 100% sRGB color coverage, DC-dimming, and TUV Rheinland certification for low-blue light emission at the hardware level.

ThinkBook 14+ 2024 SE boasts a singular configuration featuring the powerful Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, an impressive 16GB of high-speed LPPDR5X RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD. Thanks to the inclusion of the H-series processor, this laptop is well-equipped to effortlessly handle resource-intensive tasks such as video editing and 3D modeling.

Lenovo has gone the extra mile by incorporating a cooling system named Smart Power 3.0, ensuring that the laptop maintains optimal temperature and operates discreetly even when subjected to demanding workloads. Complementing its performance, the laptop is equipped with an 85Wh battery, capable of rapid charging from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes, ensuring uninterrupted productivity.

Connectivity options in the ThinkBook 14+ 2024 SE include the high-speed Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen1, USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 2.0, RJ 45 for Ethernet, a MicroSD card slot, and a TGX port.

The TGX port stands out, boasting an impressive data throughput capacity of 64Gbps. This remarkable capability allows users to connect the laptop to an external GPU, essentially transforming the laptop into a gaming device.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ 2024 SE is currently available for pre-order exclusively in the Chinese market, with a price tag of approximately $722. However, there is no official word yet regarding its global availability.