Australia Announce Mitch Marsh as Captain for West Indies T20 Series

Australia is set to take on the West Indies in a three-match T20I series which will commence on February 9 with the first match being held at Hobart, Bellerive Oval. The Kangaroos have appointed all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh as the captain for the series.

Premium fast bowlers Mitchel Marsh and Pat Cummins will be rested for this series as their services will be needed for the upcoming series against New Zealand which will begin on February 21. Steve Smith will not be part of the West Indies series, as Cricket Australia look to manage games for their world-class batter.

Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, and David Warner have been included in the squad for the West Indies series and need to leave their franchise duties in the Big Bash League (BBL) early.

Cricket Australia is still looking for a long-term T20I leader and no captain has cemented their name in the format for the Kangaroos since Aaron Finch retired after the 2022 T20I World Cup.

Head coach Andrew McDonald will not be part of the team in both of the series which will be played in February, Daniel Vettori will be taking charge as coach for Australia this February.

While talking about the next permanent skipper for the T20I format Chairman of Selectors, George Bailey said, “I think we will decide on that post the New Zealand series.”

ALSO READ Supreme Court Advocate Shah Khawar Appointed PCB Chairman

In response to the query about Steven Smith’s exclusion, Bailey assured that he will feature in the New Zealand series, “It’s an opportunity for him to just have a really small break.”

Josh Hazelwood who will not feature in the IPL this season has been included in the squad and the next six matches will be crucial for him to prepare before the World Cup this summer.

David Warner has been recalled from ILT20 to feature in the series after he retired from the Test format early this month. Australia’s squad seems formidable with Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, and Marcus Stoinis forming a strong spine of the team.

Here is Australia’s Squad: