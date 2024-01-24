Pakistan’s No.1 Youth Player Qualifies for Semis of World Table Tennis in Doha

Hoor Fawad has qualified for the Semifinals of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contenders Championship in Doha after defeating Germany’s Lasanne in the under-17 girl’s category on Tuesday.

ALSO READ Young South African Superstar Names Babar Azam as His Favorite Pakistani Cricketer

Pakistan’s no.1 Junior Table Tennis player has participated in three international tournaments and she also participated in last year’s WTT Youth Contenders Championship in Doha.

She posted on Instagram expressing her jubilation after achieving the feat, “Grateful for this winning moment! Alhamdulillah, reaching the semifinals at WTT Youth Contender Doha after a hard-fought victory against Lasanne from Germany. Your support means the world, let’s continue this journey together!”

ALSO READ Palestine and Syria Qualify for AFC Asian Cup Knockouts for the First Time in History

14-year-old Hoor started playing table tennis at the age of 8 and proved her mettle by bagging her first gold medal in the Sindh Games at the age of 9.

At the young age of 11, she continued to win more laurels, winning the Women’s Karachi Champion title emphatically. While playing alongside experienced players, Hoor won 2 Gold Medals in the Senior National Championship Lahore and 1 Silver and 1 Bronze medal in the South Asia under-15 category.

The talented junior tennis player is the National Champion in the under-15 category, the Mix Double Senior National Champion, and the Team Event Senior National Champion.

In 2022, the Pakistan Sports Federation conducted trials of the top 12 women players for the Asian Games Hangzhou and Islamic Solidarity Games Konya. Hoor clinched 10 victories out of 12 matches and achieved 2nd place in the trials. She is the 1st youngest women player to represent Pakistan at international events.