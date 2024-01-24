Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Supreme Court Advocate Shah Khawar Appointed PCB Chairman

By PCB | Published Jan 24, 2024 | 1:10 pm

Mr Shah Khawar, Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Election Commissioner of PCB, has assumed the powers of Chairman PCB.

According to the notification dated 23 January 2024 from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry and by virtue of Article 7(2) of the PCB Constitution the Election Commissioner is vested with the powers of Chairman PCB.

Mr Shah Khawar: “I would like to thank the Patron of the PCB, Mr Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, for reposing trust in me. My primary responsibility will be to hold the election of Chairman PCB in a free and transparent manner at the earliest.”

Khawar takes the helm after former PCB Chairman, Zaka Ashraf resigned from his post last week.

