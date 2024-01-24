Supreme Court Advocate Shah Khawar Appointed PCB Chairman

Mr Shah Khawar, Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Election Commissioner of PCB, has assumed the powers of Chairman PCB.

ALSO READ How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Nepal U19 World Cup 2024 Match Live Streaming

According to the notification dated 23 January 2024 from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry and by virtue of Article 7(2) of the PCB Constitution the Election Commissioner is vested with the powers of Chairman PCB.

ALSO READ Young South African Superstar Names Babar Azam as His Favorite Pakistani Cricketer

Mr Shah Khawar: “I would like to thank the Patron of the PCB, Mr Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, for reposing trust in me. My primary responsibility will be to hold the election of Chairman PCB in a free and transparent manner at the earliest.”

Khawar takes the helm after former PCB Chairman, Zaka Ashraf resigned from his post last week.