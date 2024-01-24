CM Punjab Orders Walton Railway Crossing Flyover to be Opened by February 15

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday reviewed the progress on various projects, including the Central Business District (CBD) Punjab Boulevard, Walton Railway Crossing Flyover, Major Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed Flyover, and Walton Road Upgrade.

The caretaker CM directed the officials to open the railway crossing flyover for traffic by February 15, 2024. During his visit, Naqvi underscored the importance of the CBD Punjab Boulevard from Kalma Chowk to Walton Road.

He also highlighted its role in providing convenient access to CBD Punjab, Quaid District, and CBD Punjab Bab District. Furthermore, the caretaker CM also examined the remodeling and upgradation project of Walton Road and ADA Canal.

During the inspection of Major Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed Flyover Project, he ordered the officials to swiftly complete the remaining work.

The flyover project, originally designed as two protected U-turns with a cost of Rs. 1.200 billion, underwent optimization through collaboration between CBD Punjab, NLC, and NESPAK. It resulted in a cost-saving of Rs. 200 million.

Moreover, Naqvi inspected Lahore Ring Road’s southern loop-III, Babu Sabu toll plaza, and the progress on LRR’s SL-III from Maraka to Adda Plot. He also inaugurated the SPU’s operations room at city traffic police lines in Manawan.

Mohsin Naqvi directed Commissioner Lahore to establish a U-turn on Main Ferozepur Road in front of Akhuwat University. Additionally, the commissioner was ordered to create a model stall for carriage drivers on Mustafabad Main Road.