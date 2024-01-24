PTA Invites Public Feedback on Draft Framework For Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 24, 2024 | 5:12 pm
PTA

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has officially invited comments/ feedback on the draft framework for Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) services.

The regulator has invited stakeholder comments on the draft MNVO Framework to analyze the market dynamic for MVNO licensing in Pakistan.

The draft consultation framework is available on the PTA website. The deadline for providing feedback/ comments is 8th February 2024.

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) is an operator that does not own any spectrum; instead, MVNOs have commercial arrangements with conventional Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) for the provision of Mobile Communication Services and Next Generation Mobile Services to their own customers.

