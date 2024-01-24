WWE Signs Live Streaming Deal With Netflix

The streaming giant, Netflix signed a long-term broadcasting deal with WWE, the premium wrestling competition in the world will be streamed on the platform from 2025.

The new home of ‘RAW’ will be the world’s biggest streaming platform Netflix, a deal that has sent shockwaves in the live-stream broadcasting world.

Initially, a deal has been agreed upon between the streaming platform and the world-wrestling entertainment industry worth $5 billion. The two bodies have the option to opt out and extend the deal for the next 10 years, once the first five years are completed.

President of TKO Group Holdings, Mark Shapiro said, “The deal is transformative and It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years.”

The careers of John Cena, Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), and Steve Austin have seen unimaginable heights of fame and success because of the WWE and RAW shows which have delivered blockbuster ratings since the show was created by Vince McMahon.

WWE was known as the World Wrestling Federation in 1982 and Vince McMahon transformed the wrestling league into an entertainment giant, it was branded as World Wrestling Entertainment in 2002 by the legendary entrepreneur and its annual sales crossed a billion-dollar figure in 2023.

The giant streaming platform won the rights last month to a tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz and previously streamed a golf tournament featuring Formula One drivers as well.