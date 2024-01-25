Aisam-ul-Haq’s Former Indian Partner Makes Tennis History as Oldest World No. 1

Indian Tennis star Rohan Bopanna created history as he became the oldest World number one in men’s double history. Bopanna, at the age of 43, achieved the feat during the ongoing Australian Open.

ALSO READ Mohammad Amir Announces Final Decision on Returning to Pakistan Team

Along with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden, he advanced to the second consecutive final of the Australian Open in men’s doubles after defeating China’s Zhang Zhizhen and Tomas Machac from the Czech Republic.

Rohan Bopanna has famously partnered up with Pakistan’s Aisam ul Haq in the past and won many honors and accolades together. They were known as the ‘Indo-Pak Express’ in the Tennis world back in the early 2010s.

ALSO READ Former Head Coach Believes Football is More Popular Than Cricket in Pakistan

Bopanna attributes his success to yoga, exercise, and meditation and believes that these three things are important for his training.”Every single morning, I do a lot of yoga, a lot of meditation,” he said. “My mind doesn’t feel rushed,” Bopanna said.

Shedding light on the longevity of his illustrious career he said, “As a tennis player sometimes you think that the journey is done. I stuck to my instincts and believed in myself.”

The 43-year-old has been playing tennis for over 20 years and his only Grand Slam Victory came in the 2017 French Open with Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski in the mixed doubles category.

Before Bopanna, the World No.1 player in the Tennis men’s doubles category was USA player Mike Ryan, who achieved the top ranking at the age of 41.