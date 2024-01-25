Mohammad Amir Announces Final Decision on Returning to Pakistan Team

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who is currently playing for the Desert Vipers in the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20) has shared his thoughts on the chance of making a comeback to the Pakistan team.

Amir stated he wasn’t happy with the Pakistan team management when he announced his retirement from international cricket as, according to him, their actions had negatively affected his image.

The left-arm pacer further stated that his chances of making a comeback to the national team are next to zero as he has moved on and his focus has shifted to play franchise leagues all over the world.

ALSO READ Pakistan Cricket Fans Rejoice as Shaheen and Amir Share New Ball in ILT20

Amir, who hasn’t played international cricket for three years, suggested that coming back into the changing world of cricket is quite complicated.

Three years is a long period out of the international system. If you look at the Pakistan system right now, it is changing every single month, so you never know what is coming.

Amir wrapped up his statement by saying that, for him, this discussion was over. After being away for three years, he doesn’t feel it would be a smart choice to return, at least for now. He’s uncertain about what might happen in the next few years.

The 31-year-old fast bowler shocked everyone when he quit international cricket in 2020. He said he felt treated unfairly by the head coach at that time, Misbah-ul-Haq, and the bowling coach, Waqar Younis.

ALSO READ Javed Miandad Raises Concerns Over PCB Appointments

Amir served as the main bowler for the Pakistan team and played a crucial role in the 2017 Champions Trophy. In the final against India, he took three crucial wickets, contributing significantly to winning the title for the team.