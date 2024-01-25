iPhone 16 Could Have On-Device Generative AI Like Samsung Galaxy S24

It is no news by now that Apple is investing heavily in generative AI to keep up with its rivals. The latest report from the Financial Times says that we can expect to see on-device generative AI features on iPhones very soon, just like Samsung’s newly announced Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8.

Acquisitions and Job Listings

According to the report, Apple is currently working to overcome the obstacle of running AI through mobile phones. The Cupertino giant has been silently acquiring AI startups and last year the company bought WaveOne, which offers video compression through AI. Other than that, Apple’s recent job postings also include skills related to “Deep Learning”, which is an algorithm used for AI training.

‘Ajax’ LLM

There are even rumors that Apple will reveal its very own Large Language Model (LLM) with iOS 18 later this year. Since iOS 18 is expected to debut around the same time as the iPhone 16, we can expect this year’s iPhone to feature on-device generative AI features for the first time.

Reports have said that Apple has been working on its LLM for over a year and it may be called “Ajax”, though it is expected to be different from its competitors. Unlike OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Ajax will be capable of running locally on iPhones, meaning we can expect it to be smaller than its peers like GPT 4. This also means Apple would focus less on cloud-based generative AI features.

On-Device AI Instead of Cloud

However, on-device AI processing also means more battery drainage, but Apple may be able to pull it off without sacrificing battery life given how its A-series chipsets have been getting more power efficient. It would certainly give Apple an edge over its competition with faster AI processing without the need for an internet connection.

Enhanced Siri

Moreover, a new version of Siri with AI capabilities is reportedly in the works along with enhanced microphone functions so the phone can recognize you easily.

As always, this year’s iPhone lineup is expected to debut in September. The series is expected to include the usual suspects including iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and the 16 Pro Max.