KP Public Service Commission Postpones Recruitment Interviews

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has postponed interviews from February 6 to 9 due to the unavailability of public transport amid the 2024 general elections.

Notification of the interview postponement will be sent to affected candidates through SMS and email. Additionally, candidates will be informed about the details of the rescheduled interview dates at a later time.

The General Election 2024 is scheduled to be held on February 8. According to reports, all the educational institutes across KP will remain closed from February 7 to 9.

The relevant officials have already made a decision in this regard. However, the official announcement is expected to be made in the first week of February.

Furthermore, the holidays might be extended beyond February 9, depending on the circumstances. Recently, there have also been reports about educational institutes possibly getting eight holidays from February 4 until February 11.

However, these reports have not been officially confirmed or denied by government officials. It is pertinent to mention that February will have two public holidays: one on February 5 for Kashmir Day and another on February 8 for the general elections.