Pakistan to Import Cattle from Brazil

Brazil has announced a significant milestone in its trade relations with Pakistan, securing approval to export live cattle, as well as cow embryos and semen, to the South Asian nation. The approval, granted earlier this week, marks a pivotal moment for Brazil’s agricultural sector.

According to a statement from Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry, the approval also extends to the export of young tilapia fish to the Philippines, further expanding Brazil’s reach in international markets.

Last year, Brazil witnessed a substantial surge in its live cattle exports, totaling nearly $489 million, marking a staggering 154% increase from the previous year’s figures.

Highlighting the trade dynamics, the ministry noted that Pakistan’s imports from Brazil in 2023 amounted to $298 million, primarily consisting of fibers and textiles.

Meanwhile, the Philippines imported goods worth $918 million from Brazil, with meat proteins comprising over three-quarters of the total imports.

Brazil’s overall export performance in 2023 was robust, amounting to nearly $340 billion, with China emerging as its primary trade partner, accounting for nearly $106 billion of the total exports, as per government data released earlier this month.