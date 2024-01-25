President Trophy’s Final Postponed Due to Scheduling Clash with Sindh Premier League

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) lack of interest in the domestic circuit has been brought to the forefront as the premier first-class tournament in the country, the President’s Trophy, has been sidelined in the favor of the inaugural edition of the Sindh Premier League (SPL).

According to the details, the final of the President’s Trophy was originally scheduled to commence on January 27 at National Bank Cricket Arena but has now been postponed due to scheduling clash with the SPL.

The SPL, which is scheduled to commence today, 25 January will be played at the venue instead of the President’s Trophy final, which has now been postponed at a later date.

The decision has left the cricketing fraternity perplexed as they believe that PCB’s lack of attention to domestic circuit has had a severe impact on the standard of cricket in the country.

As for the President’s Trophy final, it will now take place between 6 to 10 February at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. The final will be played between the two best sides in the tournament, WAPDA and SNGPL.

The PCB released a statement in which they mentioned that the venue for the final will be confirmed in due course and the Director of Domestic Cricket Operations Nadeem Khan also shared his statement.

After careful consideration and in the spirit of fairness, we have decided to accommodate the request from one of the finalist teams to reschedule the President Trophy final.

The SPL is set to kick off today as per the announced schedule, and the President’s Trophy final will commence after the conclusion of the league.