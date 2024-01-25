Mohammad Hasnain Fully Recovers From Lengthy Injury to Join Bangladesh Premier League

Promising Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain is making a comeback to cricket after recovering from an injury as he set to join the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

According to the details, the right-arm pacer has joined the Chattagoram Challengers and is expected to be seen in action against Fortune Barishal on 27 January.

It should be noted that the 23-year-old pacer suffered an ankle injury while playing in the Sri Lanka Premier League in August 2023.

The injury forced Hasnain out of action for around 6 months as he continued his rehabilitation in England. The fiery pacer has now recovered fully and has been given the go-ahead to resume cricketing activities.

Hasnain is set to join the Challengers squad as they aim to win the BPL title. The Chattagoram Challengers are performing exceptionally well in the tournament, currently holding the 2nd position in the points table. They have played three matches, winning two and losing one.

Meanwhile, star Pakistani players, such as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, are also participating in the BPL for their respective teams.