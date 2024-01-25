Babar Azam Rises in Latest ICC T20I Batting Rankings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has updated the T20I batting rankings and Pakistani star batter Babar Azam has climbed to the fourth position in the latest ICC T20I batting rankings.

According to the latest ICC T20I batting rankings, Babar surpassed South African batter Aiden Markram and earned a total of 763 points.

ALSO READ Mohammad Amir Announces Final Decision on Returning to Pakistan Team

The 29-year-old stood out as a top player for the Green Shirts in the recent five-match series against New Zealand, even though Pakistan lost 4-1. He showed his excellent batting skills, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer with a total of 213 runs in five matches.

Moreover, his average was an impressive 42.60, and he maintained a strike rate of 142.00, scoring three half-centuries.

Here is the latest T20I Batting Rankings

Position Team Players Rating 1 India Suryakumar Yadav 869 2 England Phil Salt 802 3 Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan 775 4 Pakistan Babar Azam 763 5 South Africa Aiden Markram 755 6 India Yashasvi Jaiswal 739 7 South Africa Rile Rossouw 689 8 England Jos Buttler 680 9 India Ruturaj Gaikwad 661 10 South Africa Reeza Hendricks 660

India’s Suryakumar Yadav now tops the ICC T20I batting rankings with the highest 869 rating points. He achieved this feat after smashing a brilliant century in the final game of India’s series against South Africa. Phil Salt, the English wicketkeeper-batsman, is in the second position with 802 points.

ALSO READ Pakistan Cricket Fans Rejoice as Shaheen and Amir Share New Ball in ILT20

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter and vice-captain of the team, Mohammad Rizwan, is also in the third position with 775 points.