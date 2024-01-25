Religious Ministry Requests Citizens to Pray Namaz-e-Istisqa Amid Prolong Cold Dry Spell

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 25, 2024 | 1:27 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has called for the observance of Namaz-e-Istisqa, a prayer seeking rain, across the country. The ministry has also directed both federal and provincial governments to arrange and facilitate these prayers.

Furthermore, the ministry has called upon imams of mosques and the public to actively participate in offering the prayer for rain.

The persistent lack of rainfall remains a concern in the plains of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh. Furthermore, the dense fog and smog in these areas have contributed to exacerbating the challenges.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, the Meteorological Department had predicted rain and snowfall from January 25 to January 28 in various parts of the country.

The Met Department stated that Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to experience rain and snowfall during this period. However, dense fog/smog is expected to persist in the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh during the last week of January.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Sonya Hussyn Is The Burst Of Vibrancy In Neon Hue Chic Outfit
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>