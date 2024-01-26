Al Shaheer Corporation Closes Karachi Plant For 2 Weeks

Al Shaheer Corporation Limited (PSX: ASC) has decided to temporarily close its Karachi plant for two weeks.

“Upon recommendation of the Management, the Board of Directors has decided to temporarily close the Company’s Karachi Plant, for a period of two weeks starting from January 26, 2024,” it informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday.

The filing added that ASC Board of Directors in a meeting held on January 25, 2024, accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Officer and Director Kamran Ahmed Khalil from the position of the company’s CEO with effect from April 24, 2024.

The announcement of the appointment of a new CEO will be made in due course.

The Company is engaged in trading different kinds of halal meat including goat, cow, chicken, and fish, both for export market and local sales through a chain of retail stores.