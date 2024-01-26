Spanish Giants Real Madrid Reclaims the World’s Richest Club Status

The annual report of Deloitte Football Money League has come out in which Spanish Giants Real Madrid have regained the status of the world’s richest club. Unsurprisingly the Los Blancos generated the highest revenue last season, despite Manchester City winning the prestigious treble.

The list of the 20 richest clubs in the world portrayed a different picture this time around as the clubs generated 14% more (9 billion pounds) than last season.

In the 2021-22 season, it was reported that 11 English Premier League clubs made the top 20 richest clubs in the world, however this year there is a drastic change in the numbers. Only 8 teams from the Premier League have made it to the list so far with Leeds United, Leicester City, and Everton dropping out of the last year’s Deloitte Football Money League’s list.

Tottenham Hotspurs became the richest club in London according to the list, overtaking Chelsea in the process. Manchester United slipped to 5th in the list of the top 20 richest clubs in the world. Liverpool’s revenue generation deteriorated the most due to their below-average performances last season, they pummeled to 7th place from last year’s impressive third place in terms of revenue generation.

Arsenal made it into the top 10 of the men’s richest club list and Newcastle United and West Ham United also found themselves in the Top 20 as they generated 250 million Pounds and 239 million pounds respectively. The three English clubs were one of the top 8 Premier League clubs in the list which also included ‘The Big Six.’

Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt, Italy’s Napoli, and France’s Marseille all entered the top 20 list of men’s richest clubs in the world.

Real Madrid accumulated a revenue generation boost of 119 million pounds last season which propelled their total revenue to 723 million pounds. This was subjected to sponsorship deals, and gate receipts from a high number of fans turn-out.

In the realm of women’s football, Barcelona achieved the highest number of earnings and revenue generation, achieving 11.6 million pounds in total revenue last season in the top 15 rankings of women’s football.