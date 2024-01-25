PCB Reveals the Pick Order for Supplementary Draft of PSL 9

The six Pakistan Super League franchises will take part in the supplementary and replacement draft, set to be held on Monday, 29 January.

The replacement draft, which will be an online event, will see franchises name replacements for the players who are partially or fully unavailable, which include two players each from Gold, Silver, Diamond and Platinum categories, and one from the Supplementary category.

PSL teams will secure replacements for Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Tom Curran, who will not be participating in the tournament. Additionally, partial replacements will be sought for Dan Lawrence, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kieron Pollard, Tim Seifert, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Separately, in the supplementary draft, each franchise will be allowed to add players to their squads in the third and fourth supplementary pick rounds.

The ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League will be held from 17 February to 18 March, 2024 in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the first match of the tournament while the final will be staged at National Bank Stadium, Karachi.