How to Watch Pakistan Vs. New Zealand U19 Cricket World Cup Match Live Streaming

The 22nd match of the U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 has kicked off as Pakistan U19 is facing New Zealand U19 in their last group match.

The Pakistan team has been dominant in this U19 World Cup, beating Afghanistan and Nepal. Now, they face a formidable challenge as they take on New Zealand.

In their previous match against Nepal U19, Pakistan U19 displayed a strong bowling attack, restricting Nepal to 197 runs. Arfat Minhas was the economical bowler, taking 3 crucial wickets and conceding only 23 runs in 10 overs.

In response, Pakistan U19 successfully chased down the target of 198 runs in 47.4 overs with a loss of 5 wickets. Middle-order batter Azan Awais played a match-winning knock, scoring an unbeaten 63 runs.

On the other hand, New Zealand has also been dominant, remaining unbeaten. This promises to be a great encounter as both teams face each other in their last group match. It will be interesting to see who finishes at the top of the group stage while heading to the Super Six stage.

Live Streaming

Cricket fans in Pakistan and across the world have the opportunity to watch the live streaming of today’s Pakistan U19 vs New Zealand u19 match on the official International Cricket Council (ICC) app.

Fans from all around the world can easily access the ICC app and enjoy the match without any inconvenience.

Here is the link

The Pakistan U19 vs. New Zealand U19 match is being played at Buffalo Park in East London.

Match Timing