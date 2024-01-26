Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Check This Amazing Celebration of West Indian Bowler After Dismissing Usman Khawaja

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jan 26, 2024 | 6:27 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

West Indies fast bowler Kevin Sinclair took his maiden wicket in the second Test match vs Australia at the Gabba stadium in Brisbane. The off-spinner wheeled away in Jubilation and cartwheeled with an epic celebration.

ALSO READ

The 24-year-old made his debut in the second Test match against Australia and took a massive wicket of Usman Khwaja at a crucial stage of the game when he was batting at 75 runs of 131 balls.

After the wicket, the commentators coined the celebration as “10 out of 10” as the cricketer was pumped with his first-ever Test scalp. His football ‘esque’ celebration brought entertainment to the Test match.

The Guyanese cricketer also scored a crucial half-century in the first innings of the 2nd test to help the Windies reach a decent total of 311 after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and decided to bat first at the Gabba.

ALSO READ

Middle-order batter Kavem Hodge and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva also steadied the ship as they scored 71 and 79 respectively. Australia went on to declare at 289-9 but Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph ran havoc during the innings with their dazzling bowling spells while taking 7 wickets among them. West Indies lead by 35 runs at the Gabba after stumps on the second of the Test Match.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>