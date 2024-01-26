Check This Amazing Celebration of West Indian Bowler After Dismissing Usman Khawaja

West Indies fast bowler Kevin Sinclair took his maiden wicket in the second Test match vs Australia at the Gabba stadium in Brisbane. The off-spinner wheeled away in Jubilation and cartwheeled with an epic celebration.

ALSO READ End of an Era: Jurgen Klopp to Leave Liverpool at the End of the Season

The 24-year-old made his debut in the second Test match against Australia and took a massive wicket of Usman Khwaja at a crucial stage of the game when he was batting at 75 runs of 131 balls.

Maiden Test wicket celebrations don't get better than this from Kevin Sinclair 🤩🤸‍♂️ #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/WRfw65mT1T — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 26, 2024

After the wicket, the commentators coined the celebration as “10 out of 10” as the cricketer was pumped with his first-ever Test scalp. His football ‘esque’ celebration brought entertainment to the Test match.

The Guyanese cricketer also scored a crucial half-century in the first innings of the 2nd test to help the Windies reach a decent total of 311 after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and decided to bat first at the Gabba.

Middle-order batter Kavem Hodge and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva also steadied the ship as they scored 71 and 79 respectively. Australia went on to declare at 289-9 but Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph ran havoc during the innings with their dazzling bowling spells while taking 7 wickets among them. West Indies lead by 35 runs at the Gabba after stumps on the second of the Test Match.