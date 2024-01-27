Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PCB Names New Board of Governors Including Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

By PCB | Published Jan 27, 2024 | 3:01 pm

The PCB announces the composition of Board of Governors (BoG) in accordance with Paragraph 10 of the PCB Constitution 2014. The Board of Governors now stands as follows:

1. Mr Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee)

2. Mr Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (PCB Patron’s nominee)

3. Mr Sajjad Ali Khokhar, President Regional Cricket Association AJK

4. Mr Zafarullah Jadgal, President Regional Cricket Association Dera Murad Jamali

5. Mr Tanveer Ahmed, President Regional Cricket Association Larkana

6. Mr Tariq Sarwar, President Regional Cricket Association Bahawalpur

7. Representative of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL)

8. Representative of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

9. Representative of Ghani Glass Limited

10. Representative of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV)

11. Secretary to the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, or any other officer nominated by him as an ex-officio member (Non-voting member).

