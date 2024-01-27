PFF Urges Registered Football Clubs To Submit Documents For District Elections

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) has urged all the registered football clubs in the country to submit their documents for district elections of the federation by January 31.

Pakistan Football Connect (PFC) is an online registration website platform where clubs, coaches, academies, players, and team officials can register themselves. It should be noted that any club and player who registers in the PFC system will receive their unique FIFA ID recognized worldwide.

ALSO READ Adil Nabi’s Passport Allegedly Delayed Due to Incompetency of Pakistan Embassy in UK

Previously, many clubs in Pakistan registered themselves through the Football Connect Program and now they have been urged by the Pakistan Football Federation to submit their required documents so that they can have the ‘right to vote’ in the upcoming District elections which will be conducted by the PFF in February.

The club’s eligibility for voting in the district elections will be determined by the physical and documentation scrutiny which will play a pivotal role in the transparency of District elections.

ALSO READ Check This Amazing Celebration of West Indian Bowler After Dismissing Usman Khawaja

Pakistan Football Federation has reportedly completed scrutiny of clubs through district football championships in 95 out of 142 districts and the whole process of scrutiny will be completed by the end of January.

However, it is yet to be seen when the PFF elections will be held at the provincial level, as that will decide which member from each province will sit in the 26-member congress of the PFF after the elections.

Last month, Pakistan Football Referees Association (PFRA) elections were held and that specific association has a weightage of 1 vote in the 26-member electoral college.

Three members from each provincial football association (PFA) will be elected for the 26-member electoral college, these provinces include, KPK, Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan. One member will be elected from the Federal Capital Islamabad Football Association (IFA). This means that 13 votes will be extracted from here out of 26 to win the PFF elections.

The President of the PFF will need the majority of votes from the 26-member electoral college to win the elections and these 13 votes are going to be pivotal in that process.