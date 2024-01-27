Adil Nabi’s Passport Allegedly Delayed Due to Incompetency of Pakistan Embassy in UK

Doxa Katokopias FC midfielder Adil Nabi’s quest to acquire the Pakistani passport continues after the midfielder failed to complete his application due to systematic and equipment issues in the machinery of the Pakistani embassy based in Birmingham.

As per sources, the British-born Pakistani traveled to Birmingham from Cyprus to apply for his Pakistani passport, something he has been trying to get since last year.

Nabi had applied for his verification documents and they were sent for scrutiny and verification by the Pakistani government. His verification process was then completed and sent back to the Pakistani Embassy in Birmingham.

The 29-year-old complied to apply for his visa from the Pakistani Embassy in Birmingham for which he needed to leave the league in Cyprus for some time and visit the Pakistani Embassy where he initially submitted his verification documents.

The West Bromwich Albion academy graduate went to the embassy to apply for his passport but found no respite. As per sources, the machinery in the Pakistani Embassy failed to function properly and there were other systematic issues as well in the process due to which the midfielder had to return empty-handed.

With only six matches left in the Cypriot First Division, Nabi’s side will inevitably get relegated to the second tier considering that Dox FC is languishing at the bottom of the table and is currently five points away from safety.