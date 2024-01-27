Vince McMahon Quits WWE and TKO After Sex Trafficking Accusations

CEO of WWE and the owner of its parent company TKO, Vince McMahon has resigned from all roles of his two main companies which he created and elevated to the heights of greatness, making them a billion-dollar company in 2023.

The resignation of the WWE creator was confirmed by WWE president and TKO board member Nick Khan in an email to staff.

The decision came following a lawsuit filed by a former WWE Employee Janel Grant, who had been working for the company since 2019. The lawsuit accused McMahon of sexual exploitation, including allegations of trafficking her to other WWE executives and other severe accusations.

McMahon had previously retired from WWE in 2022 amid misconduct investigations but rejoined the company in 2023. This led to the merger of WWE with UFC under the TKO Group, where McMahon served as the executive chairman until his recent resignation.

He released a statement denying the allegations in the lawsuit and expressing his intent to defend himself vigorously.

The spokesperson of Vince McMahon dismissed the allegations of Grant in the lawsuit and termed them “vindictive distortion of the truth filled with utter lies.”

While acknowledging the seriousness of Grant’s allegations, the parent company of WWE, TKO Holding Group issued an assertive statement that McMahon does not have any control over the decision-making of the parent company and he is not involved in the daily operations of WWE.

In June 2022, McMahon stepped down as the CEO of WWE following the internal investigations of WWE which revealed payments to women worth $14.6 million for accusations of sexual misconduct.

The former WWE boss is ready to defend himself and will seek to fight against all allegations vehemently.