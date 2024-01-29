Athletes Return Medals After Fake Promises by Caretaker Sports Minister Wahab Riaz [Video]

Athletes participating in Punjab Rising Games have returned their medals to the office of Sports Minister, Punjab Wahab Riaz, as a protest.

The players gave their medals back to expose the fake promises of cash prizes made by the Punjab Sports Board and Wahab Riaz.

An athlete posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said, “These medals mean nothing to us if we are not awarded our rightful cash prizes. All the national and international players participating in this tournament have worked hard and won medals after competing with all their heart and passion, they deserve better treatment.”

Former cricketer turned Sports minister, Wahab Riaz’s office was locked as the athletes tried to meet him.

Advisor to caretaker Chief Minister on Sports, Wahab Riaz previously announced that the mega event will continue for 16 days and will include sports such as volleyball, hockey, football, badminton, athletics, and table tennis.

The ongoing Punjab Rising Games kickstarted on January 18 and the final stretch of the games will be held on February 2.

In terms of the cash prizes, Wahab Riaz announced before the tournament that the top performers in the mega event will be awarded monthly stipends of Rs. 70,000, Rs. 50,000, and Rs. 30,000 for one year depending on their performance.

The former cricketer also announced that Rs. 2.5 million will be awarded for each game during the mega event, however, all these promises and announcements remain unfulfilled till now.

A total of 950 players have registered for the event, hailing from all divisions of Punjab.