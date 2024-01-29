Germany Needs Thousands of Foreign Workers for This One Profession Each Year

Germany is bracing for a significant shortfall in nursing personnel as its population ages, with estimates indicating a demand for 280,000 to 690,000 more nurses by 2049.

A recently published nursing force forecast by the German Federal Statistical Office, Destatis, highlights the projected surge in demand for nursing staff nationwide, expected to rise from 1.62 million in 2019 to 2.15 million by 2049, marking a substantial 33% increase.

The forecast delineates two scenarios to comprehend the impending shortages. The first, dubbed the “trend variant,” factors in demographic shifts and positive trends observed in the nursing job market since 2010.

Under this scenario, employed nursing staff is expected to grow to 1.74 million by 2034 and 1.87 million by 2049. However, even with this optimistic outlook, Destatis emphasizes a shortfall of 90,000 nurses by 2034 and 280,000 by 2049, falling below anticipated requirements.

The second scenario, the “status quo variant,” solely considers demographic changes’ effects on future nursing staff numbers.

According to this projection, nursing staff in Germany will decrease from 1.62 million in 2019 to 1.48 million by 2034 and further to 1.46 million by 2049. This worst-case scenario indicates a need for 350,000 nurses by 2034 and 690,000 by 2049.

This forecast underscores the urgency for immediate action to ensure adequate coverage in the nursing sector.

To address ongoing medical sector shortages, Germany continues efforts to recruit nurses from Latin America. The Federal Employment Agency of Germany notes the potential to recruit approximately 700 nursing staff annually.