Kuwait Relaxes Residency Visa Rules for These 14 Jobs

Kuwait has announced introducing major adjustments to the rules regarding the acquisition of regular residency for family members.

The changes to certain provisions in the executive regulations of the Expats’ Residence Law have been made by Deputy Prime Minister Fahd Al Yousef.

According to the revised Article 29, newcomers applying for a dependent or family visa must have a monthly salary of at least KD800, a university degree, and a profession relevant to the visa application. However, the degree requirement has been scrapped for certain professions.

Furthermore, individuals aged 0-5, born in Kuwait or abroad, with parents residing in Kuwait have also been exempted from the salary requirement. It is pertinent to mention that this exemption is upon the approval of the Director General of the General Administration of Residence Affairs.

The acting Undersecretary has been handed over the responsibility of implementing the decision, as specified in the second article of this revision. The amendment takes effect from its publication date in the Official Gazette.

Following are the professions that have been exempted from the university degree requirement: