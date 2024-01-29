How to Participate in Lahore Half Marathon Happening In February

The Lahore Marathon Race Series will provide an extraordinary experience as they kick off this series with a dynamic half marathon which will also include an exhilarating 5km run and kids ‘fun run’ set against the scenic backdrop of Bahria Town Lahore.

The event will be held on February 25, 2024.

Here are the details of the prizes and the registration process:

Prize money for podium finishers of both genders in half marathon and 5km categories.

Registration fee for a 5km run is Rs. 1500 and Rs. 2500 for the half marathon.

Finisher medals for all finishers of the half marathon and 5km event.

Register before 10th February to avail early bird discount, the registration fee will increase afterwards.

Medals of people registering after 10th February will be sent post-race to their address and they pay for the courier.

Visit Lahore Marathon’s official website for registration and further details.