Pakistan center-back has been in formidable form since the World Cup qualifier game of Pakistan vs Cambodia, netting the second goal of the season for Sumqayt FC in the Azerbaijan league.

The 26-year-old center-back headed home in the 45th minute to give Sumqayt FC the lead against Araz Naxcivan but the game ended in a 1-1 draw after the opposition equalized.

Easah Suliman’s club now sits third in the Azerbaijan league table with 31 points which is 16 points behind league leaders and UEFA Europa League contestants Qarabag.

In October he netted against the Azerbaijan side Sabah FK in a 3-1 loss, a match which took place after Pakistan’s historic win against Cambodia. Pakistan’s heroic center-back has so far started in 11 matches for Sumqayt and has been an anchoring figure in the defense of the club throughout the season.

The former Aston Villa academy graduate suffered a meniscus injury before the World Cup qualifier round 2 games with Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan in November. The Shaheens will need the services of their leader at the back in their upcoming matches against Jordan in March.

Easah has represented Pakistan in seven international matches so far and the former England youth international will be determined to create a legacy for the Green Shirts in the future.