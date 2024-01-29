Pakistan Refinery Limited Announces Shutdown for Up To 38 Days

Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) Monday announced that it is set to start its Maintenance and Inspection Turnaround from January 30, 2024.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that Maintenance and Inspection Turnaround starting from January 30, 2024 will take approximately 35 to 38 days. It further said that the Refinery will be shutdown during this period.

PRL is engaged in the production and sale of petroleum products. The company is a subsidiary of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO).

